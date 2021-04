PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) -- Well-known Portland artist Henk Pander has spent the past year working on a series of epic paintings. He does not believe they will ever be shown.

The paintings are his response to the earth-shaking events that swept the city, country and world since last March — the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 3 million people, the resulting recession that threw millions out of work, and the racial justice uprising sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in the custody of the Minneapolis police. The large oil and water color paintings are filled with gloom, violence and suffering, including diseased and dead bodies.