PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the tires on more than 17 vehicles were slashed in near a Fred Meyer in Portland on Thursday, KOIN 6 News viewers offered some kindness to a victim of the vandalism.

It happened outside of the Fred Meyer on Northwest 20th and West Burnside.

Surveillance footage caught a man slashing as many 30 tires, one after the other, including one belonging to Kinoris Rush.

Rush, a disabled veteran on a fixed income, told KOIN 6 News replacing the two tires that were slashed would be tough.

Fortunately, a few viewers reached out to KOIN wanting to help. KOIN passed along those numbers, and after a few calls, help came to Rush after a woman was willing to pay $160 for the pair of tires he got from a shop on Friday.

No arrests have been made in the vandalism.