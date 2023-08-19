PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For David Kawika Kahoilua, the devastating wildfires in Lahaina on Maui are personal.

“I’m born and raised in Lahaina, very familiar with the streets and the buildings that unfortunately are no longer there.” said Kahoilua, the owner/operator of the Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille in South Portland. He organized a fundraiser and will donate the proceeds from the event to the relief events in Maui.

“This is a fundraiser for our friends and family back in Maui, and specifically in Lahaina,” he told KOIN 6 News. The fundraiser, with food, live music, raffle items and more, continues until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille in South Portland, August 19, 2023 (KOIN) Organizers at Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille in South Portland held a fundraiser for the victims of the Maui wildfires,, August 19, 2023 (KOIN)

Kahoilua said he felt called to help his friends and family, some of whom are still unaccounted. He encourages the entire community to join them.

“I highly encourage people if you’re in the area to visit those events. I mean, our event is just one of many,” he said. “And it’s not a competition, it’s a collaborative effort to bring the spirit of aloha back to Maui.”

Search continues

The remains of 114 people have been found, most of them yet to be identified. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has said the death toll will likely rise in the days to come as the painstaking search for remains continues in the heaps of rubble and ash in Lahaina, a seaside community of 12,000 and a tourist hotspot on Maui.

Officials acknowledge they don’t have a firm number on the missing. Many initially listed as unaccounted for have since been located.

A spokesperson for Maui County, Mahina Martin, said Saturday that authorities involved in the search effort were working to compile a list of the missing, and continued to vet the information being gathered.

The only publicly available list has been put together by good Samaritans hoping to link family with loved ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.