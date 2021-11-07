Lake Oswego gallery sells locally made gifts before holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A unique seasonal gallery opened Monday in Lake Oswego and features local artists’ products for sale before the holidays.

Rain Spark Gallery is on the corner of A Avenue and State Street and showcases gifts made by local artists. The gallery has ceramics, jewelry, paintings and decorations for the garden.

Starting in December, there will be a treasure hunt with 45 ornaments hidden around the city of Lake Oswego.

“This year, the hummingbirds are pretty fragile, so we are making little laminated cards with instructions and they will be hidden in businesses and in parks around Lake Oswego,”said Jan Rimerman, director and curator of the Rain Spark Gallery.

When a person finds a card, they’ll need to solve a riddle to receive a hummingbird ornament.

The gallery is open through November and December in the old Sur La Table building