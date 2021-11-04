Mary’s Club landlord admits bias crime in crowbar assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 75-year-old landlord of Mary’s Club admitted using a gun and a crowbar to hit a person as he yelled racial slurs in separate incidents more than a year ago.

Leon Drennan used racial slurs in separate incidents in July and August 2020, authorities said. But in the August incident, he hit the victim with a gun and crowbar, used profanities and the N-word.

The victim videotaped the attack, which was used as evidence in the case.

Drennan pleaded guilty to assault, unlawful use of a weapon and 1st-degree bias crime.

“This plea agreement accomplishes everything my client wanted out of this case,” said Josh Lamborn, private attorney to one of the victims. “If he ever commits another crime, this plea will also ensure he is treated as the highest level offender possible. Hopefully, that will never happen and everyone involved in this unfortunate incident can move on with their lives.”