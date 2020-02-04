Landslide damage repaired, Historic Gorge Highway reopens

ODOT has reopened the stretch in between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway reopened Tuesday after being closed for repairs.

Oregon’s Department of Transportation had been repairing a culvert damaged in between Multnomah Falls and and Angel’s Rest. The roadway had been bombarded with debris following a landslide that happened on January 28.

The reopening comes a day after ODOT had initially thought it would be done with the repairs. It is not immediately known what caused the delay.