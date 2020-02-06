Landslide forces another Historic Columbia River Highway closure

The road will be closed after the morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new landslide has forced a closure of the Historical Columbia River Highway near Troutdale.

According to Oregon Department of Transportation, about 150 cubic yards of material fell onto the road between Stark Street and Woodward after multiple days of rain in the area. This comes just 9 days after a different landslide closed another portion of the highway from the Bridal Veil interchange and the Multnomah Falls parking lot.

The area has reopen but will close it after the morning commute to remove a fallen tree. The second closure is expected to last about an hour.