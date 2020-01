PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide has been reported on Burnside at Skyline in the eastbound direction, blocking at least one lane. US-26 is backing up in part because of this.

Eastbound traffic is shut down on W. Burnside.

HEADS UP: It's a challenging commute this morning on the west side. With EB Burnside closed, a lot of alternate routes are jammed. Give yourself plenty of extra time. #pdxtraffic #KOIN6NEWS https://t.co/YCNMgd2oO5 — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) January 24, 2020

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.