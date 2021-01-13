EB I-84 closed at Troutdale exit after landslide spills onto freeway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eastbound Interstate 84 is closed at the Troutdale exit after a landslide spilled onto the freeway near Dodson.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the landslide shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Half an hour later, MCSO said the landslide was still active. First responders from the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police and MCSO are on scene searching for anyone who may have been caught in the debris.

MCSO says they do not know how wide the landslide is, but deputies estimate it to be several feet deep in some areas. ODOT is bringing in machinery to clear the roadways.

In addition to the Troutdale exit, Frontage Road is currently closed at Ainsworth State Park.

This is a developing story.