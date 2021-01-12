‘Significant landslide’ closes W. Burnside near Barnes

Power knocked out in area, trees down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “A significant landslide” has closed West Burnside near SW Barnes, Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted late Tuesday night.

Officials said the landslide at the Pedestrian Bridge east of Barnes brought trees and power lines down in the area and knocked power out from NW 21st and west.

