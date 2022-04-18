PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large boat caught fire in the North Portland Harbor early Monday morning, fire officials said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews arrived to the harbor near N Bridgeton Road shortly after 3 a.m. to find the boat up in flames.

A PF&R fireboat reportedly helped firefighters on land put out the blaze near the stern. PF&R said a fuel fire at the stern forced crews to use a dry chemical extinguisher.

When the flames were put out, firefighters were focused on keeping the boat afloat. Crews on the fireboat had to pump out water from the burned watercraft, while a rescue boat tried to stop the chemicals used from spreading downstream, according to PF&R.

Fire officials said no one was hurt, and an investigation is underway.