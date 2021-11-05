Large tree falls onto NW Portland home, damages gas line

A large tree fell onto a house and into the road in Northwest Portland on Friday morning. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large tree fell onto a house and into the road in Northwest Portland on Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fallen oak at Northwest Maywood Drive shortly before 9 a.m. PF&R called up Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division — which is sending a veteran arborist to respond as well.

According to NW Natural, the tree did damage the customer gas houseline. Fire crews shut off the gas as of 9:10 a.m.

NW Natural is at the scene and is on standby as they remove the tree from the house in case of any additional damage to gas lines.

Neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they’ve been trying to get the owner of the property to handle this tree for years.

The home was unoccupied when the tree fell. PF&R confirmed there were no injuries.

Threats of landslides have been common in the West Hills in the last few years.

“This time of the year when it starts raining and the soils become saturated we start having landslides. We always turn to Broadway, Skyline, Cornell, Thompson road, always those same roads year after year after year. Very steep slopes, weak soils, you get them saturated and we’re off and running,” Portland State University Professor of Geology Scott Burns said.

To help prevent landslides, Burns advises to keep an eye out for leaves clogging storm drains. Cleaning debris from drains can keep water from ponding, which helps create landslides on steep slopes.

Lastly, Burns also suggests ensuring gutters are working properly, and to make sure any water from patios can make its way to a storm drain.

