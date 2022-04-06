PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are responding to a reported commercial fire at a Bonneville Power Administration station near the 2700 block of Northwest Sundial Road in Troutdale.

Officials told KOIN 6 News the energy company will need to shut off electricity at the power station before firefighters can put out the blaze.

ODOT cameras are showing a large plume of black smoke filling the sky in the area. A video taken from a witness’s car shows the fire burning near a transformer.

BPA crews are also on the scene. KOIN 6 News has reached out to BPA for more information.

What caused the fire is currently unclear, and it is unknown whether anyone has been injured.

KOIN 6 News will have more later in the day.

This is a developing story.