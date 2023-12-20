PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than two dozen law enforcement officials responded to Southeast Cottrell Road in far east Multnomah County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 8200 block of Southeast Cottrell Road for a shooting.

At the height of the response, over 25 units were called to the scene.

It’s currently unknown what happened, but authorities said that the section of Southeast Cottrell Road is closed indefinitely.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.