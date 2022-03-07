The hub will be headed by the local non-profit Cultivate Initiatives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More services are coming soon to East Multnomah County to help address the homeless crisis.

The large budget bill that lawmakers recently passed, House Bill 5202, included funding for a hub for homeless services and workforce development.

Cultivate Initiatives, a local non-profit that helps the homeless, is receiving nearly $3 million to create and run the facility. It is tasked with purchasing and building out the permanent hub for its programs and services, including an expansion of its current job training and placement work.

“Workforce stability is one of the most critical elements along with housing and supportive services, that will put individuals on the path of self-sufficiency and enable our communities to thrive. I am thrilled to see Cultivate Initiatives receive this important funding,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann.

Rep. Zach Hudson named Cultivate Initiatives as the grantee of the funds and recognizes the non-profit’s ongoing efforts to assist homeless people in East Multnomah County.

“Their willingness to go where others would not to provide trauma-informed care makes them a critical component of any solution we might put forward to help unhoused people living in East County,” Hudson said.

Cultivate Initiatives was founded in 2018 and is based on person-to-person connection. It is now contracted by the City of Portland and Multnomah County to meet the need to rapidly expand shelter options, especially to communities outside the urban core. Cultivate Initiatives will run the Menlo Park Safe Rest Villate that’s planned for Southeast 122nd Avenue and Burnside Street.

In the last 14 months, Cultivate Initiatives says it’s provided shelter and community to more than 800 people.