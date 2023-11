PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Library is inviting the community to celebrate Native America Heritage Month.

You can visit a library location through Nov. 30 to learn about the Native American culture through books, guest speakers and activities.

AM Extra was joined by Eva Red Bird, Indigenous Outreach Coordinator with the Multnomah County Library, to discuss upcoming events and their new Indigenous team.

Watch the full video in the player above.