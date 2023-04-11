The news comes nearly a month after the birthing center closed its doors on March 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Almost two weeks since the Oregon Health Authority opened an investigation over the unauthorized closure of the Mount Hood Birth Center, a Gresham representative says the medical center will soon reopen.

Rep. Zach Hudson (D-Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Gresham) said in a statement that OHA announced the birth center will reopen within the next 90 days.

“As a father whose child was born at this birthing center, I am immensely pleased at today’s news,” Hudson said. “This is the result of community members, hospital staff and local leaders who took action to protect local maternity services that are crucial for our community. This will ensure that thousands of families will continue to have timely access to maternity care when they need it most. Legacy made the right choice, only after we stood together for what matters.”

Rep. Ricki Ruiz took to Twitter to share his support for the facility’s reopening.

“This comes thanks to the efforts by many community members, our nurses, and our elected leaders,” he wrote. “I am delighted by the this news and celebrate our community & people power.”

Legacy Health cited staffing issues that led the medical facility to issue a “divert status” – redirecting future patients to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland or the local ER.

However, Legacy closed the Mount Hood Birth Center before receiving authorization for the waiver they had submitted to OHA. On March 29, OHA denied the facility’s request.

State health officials said diverting does not sufficiently fulfill the needs of patients in the area, whom KOIN 6 News previously reported would need to travel 17 miles away to the nearest facility.

OHA also opened an investigation into the birth center’s closure to determine whether the health care facility met state and federal requirements to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments.

Should the facility not meet those standards, Legacy would need to reopen the birth center within 90 days of the declaration of non-compliance. It is not yet clear whether Legacy’s decision to reopen is related to the results of OHA’s investigation.

