PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The roof at a Southeast Portland Les Schwab Tire Center collapsed late Monday night and firefighters detected natural gas in the building, PFR tweeted.

The cleaning crew was in the facility on SE Powell and 40th when it happened, officials said, but all managed to get out without being hurt.

Crews from Northwest Natural are at the scene to deal with the gas leak,

The roof at a Les Schwab on SE Powell collapsed, February 15, 2021 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.