PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday that the lethal use of force by police in a July incident was not criminal under Oregon law.

Portland resident PoniaX Kane Calles, 33, shot hospital security guard Bobby Smallwood to death at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Northwest Portland on July 22.

Officers initially responded to the hospital as if there was an active shooter on the property. However, officers determined that Calles had fled the scene. The murder suspect was eventually located during a traffic stop near 181st Avenue and Everett Court in Gresham after an hours-long manhunt.

PPB Officers Justin Thurman, Timothy Hoerauf and Seth Wingfield used deadly force against Calles during the traffic stop, officials said.

“Upon the conclusion of the presentation of evidence, the grand jury returned the not true bill yesterday, finding that the use of force by Portland Police Officers Justin Thurman, Timothy Hoerauf, and Seth Wingfield that resulted in Calles’ death was not criminal under Oregon law,” Schmidt said.