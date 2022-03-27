PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clinton Street Theater, opened since 1915 and one of the oldest in the United States, is changing ownership.

Current owner Lani Jo told KOIN 6 News passing on the theater will give her a chance to explore more of life’s joys.

Lani Jo and Roger sold the Clinton Street Theater as of April 1, 2022 (KOIN)

“I have two great grandbabies. I’m going to spend more time with them and I am a writer and an actor and I started taking photography, I was a filmmaker before I bought the theater so I hope to do more of that,” she said.

New owner Aaron Colvin takes over April 1 and they said they’re dedicated to preserving the magic and opportunity the theater brings to Portland. Colvin has a GoFundMe to help raise cash in order to expand offerings at the theater.

The Clinton Street Theater is known mostly for its traditional weekly showing of Rocky Horror Picture. The theater touts itself as a center of all things cult and performance, from live music and theater to burlesque, belly dancing and more.