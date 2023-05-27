TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — The return of lifeguards at certain Oregon parks is a sure sign of summer. While the lifeguards will undoubtedly help those who need it, small actions like wearing a life jacket and swimming with a friend can help keep you safe no matter where you are.

Lifeguards with American Medical Response are now on duty at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale. Field Training Officer Zach Green said everyone is excited to do their part for a safe 2023 summer season.

Zach Green, a Field Training Officer for River Rescue Operation at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale, May 27, 2023 KOIN)

“The River Rescue Team is really excited to be back at Glen Otto and over at High Rocks this year. You know we love being out here. We love serving the community. And our guards are ready to be here all summer,” Green told KOIN 6 News.

He also provided other safety tips for the season — including staying sober.

“You can end up in a dangerous situation pretty quickly, getting in thinking it’s a lot warmer than you realize and then it kind of shocks you and you can start to struggle swimming very early,” he said. “Also our water levels are still pretty high and this water is still moving pretty quickly. There’s lots of hazards that are under the surface of the water that you might not see when the water level is this high.”

Loaner life jackets at Dabney State Park in Corbett, May 27, 2023 (KOIN)

Rescuers told KOIN 6 News 9 people have drowned in the Sandy River since 2016. To help combat this, both AMR and the Corbett Fire Department have put out life jackets to borrow at Glenn Otto, Lewis & Clark and Dabney parks.

The Lebanon Fire District opened its seasonal life jacket kiosks. The 3 kiosks are at Waterloo North Boat Ramp, Waterloo South Boat Ramp and at Gill’s Landing.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.