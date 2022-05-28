PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It might not look or feel like it outside, but the unofficial start of summer is here. And with that, the lifeguards are back at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale.

They warn that even if the weather gets warmer, you should be extremely careful when you get into the cold water.

“The river is dangerous here because of the cold temperatures. Today it’s running about 45 degrees. That can cause cold shock as well as swift currents. Furthermore the rivers change everyday and there’s always new hazards,” said AMR River Rescue Technician Colby Woodworth.

The lifeguards also remind you to never swim alone and make sure to use a life jacket.