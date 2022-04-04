Donations are encouraged but not required at Lift Every Voice Oregon's benefit concert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon faith-based organization is hoping funds from a benefit concert can help reduce gun violence through two statewide initiative petitions.

Lift Every Voice Oregon describes itself as promoting safety for residents by trying to reduce future sales or transfers of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state. The organization announced a benefit concert featuring music from Marilyn Keller, George Mitchell, Kevin Dietz and other Portland musicians and poets.

Dr. S. Renee Mitchell and Dr. LeRoy Haynes of the Albina Ministerial Alliance for Justice and Police Reform along with Dr. Matt Hennessee of the Interfaith Peace and Action Collaborative will also be speaking at the event.

“The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated on this date in 1968, will be remembered on this night,” Lift Every Voice Oregon said in the announcement.

100% of the funds will go to the organization as members seek to get IP-17, the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, and IP-18, the Reduction of Harm from Weapons Act on the November 2022 General Election ballot.

The concert will be live in-person with masks required to attend along with a live stream available here.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 4, at the Augustana Lutheran Church, located at 2710 N.E. 14th Ave. in Portland. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

“No charge, just donate as one is able,” the organization says.

The event was announced hours after a woman was found dead near Portland State University after a shooting. A 14-year-old was also shot in Northwest Portland over the weekend.

From January 2021 through February 2022, there were about 45 shootings reported in the Old Town neighborhood in Portland.