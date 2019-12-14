Lincoln HS celebrates with groundbreaking ceremony

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is celebrating the Lincoln High School rebuild project with a groundbreaking ceremony and reception on Saturday.

Golden shovels lift the first dirt in the modernization project for Lincoln High School on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (KOIN)

At 10 a.m., attendees will meet on the Lincoln field at the lower entrance to the school. Speeches were given by Lincoln Principal Peyton Chapman, U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer, Mayor Ted Wheeler and many more notable community members. There were also performances by the Lincoln band and choir, a “golden shovel ceremony” as well as student-led tours of the school.

Lincoln High School’s choir at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (KOIN)

The rebuild of the high school is part of the 2017 Health, Safety and Modernization Bond. Lincoln will be the fifth high school to be modernized thanks to voter support. The new 6-story design was approved in August of this year.

The ceremony was held from 10 to 11 a.m., with a reception following immediately after until 12 p.m. Lincoln High School is located at 1600 Southwest Salmon Street.