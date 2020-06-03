Live Blog: Blocked off zone around Justice Center shrinks

This is the 6th night of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland expects to see a sixth night of protests on Wednesday in response to disturbing video showing a former Minneapolis police officer, who is white, kneeling on a black man’s neck for several minutes as he cried out for air before he finally stopped moving.

George Floyd’s death has been ruled a homicide by a medical examiner. An independet autopsy commissioned by the 46-year-old’s family found the cause of death to be asphyxiation from neck and back compression.

Below is a timeline as protests in and around Portland unfold Wednesday, June 3, 2020:

2:30 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau significantly reduces the size of the blocked-off zone in downtown Portland surrounding the Multnomah County Justice Center. The barrier previously stretched from SW Jefferson to SW Taylor and SW 5th to SW 1st.

An updated map showing street closures in downtown Portland, June 3, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

A PPB map showing street closures in downtown Portland, June 1, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

6:30 a.m.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces that he will again not be enforcing a city curfew for Wednesday night while he and other city leaders discussed previous night’s protests.