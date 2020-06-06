Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Live Blog: Protests spread throughout Portland metro

Multnomah County

8th night of protests in Portland, June 5, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday night, an estimated 15,000 people took part in the 7th night of protests in downtown Portland spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After midnight, a small group of people clashed with police, ending with 12 arrests and 3 cars towed.

Friday, there are more protests planned beyond Portland. Here is a timeline of events from June 5, 2020:

6 p.m.

Protesters gather at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland for the 8th night of demonstrations. Vancouver protesters gather in their downtown.

5 p.m.

Protesters gather in Woodstock and in West Linn

4 p.m.

Bethany protests planned

3 p.m.

Protests take place in Silverton

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss