Live Blog: Protests spread throughout Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday night, an estimated 15,000 people took part in the 7th night of protests in downtown Portland spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
After midnight, a small group of people clashed with police, ending with 12 arrests and 3 cars towed.
Friday, there are more protests planned beyond Portland. Here is a timeline of events from June 5, 2020:
6 p.m.
Protesters gather at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland for the 8th night of demonstrations. Vancouver protesters gather in their downtown.
5 p.m.
Protesters gather in Woodstock and in West Linn
4 p.m.
Bethany protests planned
3 p.m.
Protests take place in Silverton
