Live Blog: Protests spread throughout Portland metro

8th night of protests in Portland, June 5, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday night, an estimated 15,000 people took part in the 7th night of protests in downtown Portland spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After midnight, a small group of people clashed with police, ending with 12 arrests and 3 cars towed.

Friday, there are more protests planned beyond Portland. Here is a timeline of events from June 5, 2020:

6 p.m.

Protesters gather at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland for the 8th night of demonstrations. Vancouver protesters gather in their downtown.

5 p.m.

Protesters gather in Woodstock and in West Linn

4 p.m.

Bethany protests planned

3 p.m.

Protests take place in Silverton