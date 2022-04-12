The couple was stranded near Portland's West Hills for around 12 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local couple went through quite the ordeal overnight after their car slid off the road and into the snow in Portland’s West Hills.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa and Michael Silk’s car veered off near Northwest Germantown Road and Northwest Skyline Boulevard late Sunday — trapping them in the middle of the night.

Because of the snow and downed trees in the area, getting the couple out proved to be a challenge. The couple called a tow truck in the morning, but once the tow truck driver went out, he realized he couldn’t help due to the slush and fallen branches surrounding them.

After personnel from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau and the Portland Bureau of Transportation all attempted to reach them, WCSO was called in. WCSO bought their own vehicles out, including a rescue rig.

A local farmer even brought their tractor out to help move branches and other debris in order to make the rescue efforts easier.

“They called us 5 minutes later saying, ‘Can you guys walk up here? Because we can’t come down to you,’ even though they had two chainsaws going, there’s so much debris,” Lisa explained.

Ultimately, officials were able to reach the couple and WCSO then got them home safe by noon on Monday.

Officials with Mike and Lisa Silk, who were stranded for hours after their car slid off the road and into the snow in Portland’s West Hills. April 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Mike Silk)

“As we got closer to them we could hear chainsaws and thought we must be getting close, and finally, he saw us and waved, ‘Are you the Prius people!?’ and we said ‘Yes! Haha, that’s us!’,” Michael told KOIN.

No injuries were reported and luckily, the couple says since they were in their Prius, they barely used up any gas despite keeping the car running all night.