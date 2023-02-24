PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City and county officials came together Friday to plead with Portlanders to volunteer at warming shelters, saying they’re nearly at capacity.

Bitter cold has continued in Portland with the possibility of more winter storms in the forecast.

Multnomah County is keeping all six of its warming shelters open right now and also opened a shelter at Lloyd Center asking people to head there first.

Officials said nearly 600 people used the warming shelters Thursday, meaning they reached 96% capacity.

At a press conference Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson came together to call for volunteers to help the almost full shelters.

KOIN 6 asked why shelters haven’t been open 24 hours a day and where they expected people to go when the shelters are closed.

“Staffing is also a consideration,” Chair Vega Pederson said, “that is why we’re here today, that’s why we asked you to come here, we have made the decision to keep shelters during the day, so we need volunteers, we need to have the public step up”

They also said that some of the shelters have been open for 24 hours.

KOIN 6 asked if they would have done anything differently Wednesday, considering what a hard time buses had on the road that evening, Emergency Management director Chris Voss said that they rely strongly on forecasts and that they are looking to the state for help.

“The NWS isn’t on this all and we rely on forecasts to make decisions, this is a tough one,” Voss said. “there was an ask to the state for some assistance.”

Multnomah County officials spoke with the state, and according to the county, the state will be following up on staffing needs and will take part in daily operations meetings to help when necessary.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he’ll extend the state of emergency for the city if needed.

“I’m gonna be 100% crystal clear, nobody wants to take a weather forecast from me. This could be a more extended weather event and we need to be flexible and prepared.”