Local singer serenades Portland with outdoor performances

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland musician hopes to “sing a little life back into the city” with a series of shows she calls the “City Serenade.”

Stephanie Schneiderman took her music outdoors in Portland Sunday to perform her latest work.

“It’s fun to try something completely different, especially in this pandemic era because artists had to pivot to survive in a lot of ways. This feels like a really safe way to have people who maybe can’t go into a club and hear live music,” she said.

Schneiderman hopes Portland City Hall will help encourage more performances like hers.

She’ll be performing again Sunday, Oct. 3 on the south side of the Tilikum Crossing bridge at 1 p.m.