Logging truck loses load after apparent brake failure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A logging truck lost its load on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road after the truck’s brakes failed.
The logging truck crashed around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver reported the crash was caused by a brake failure. NW Cornelius Pass Rd. is currently closed to traffic between Skyline Boulevard and Phillips Road.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this.
