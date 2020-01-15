1  of  20
Closings
Logging truck loses load after apparent brake failure

Multnomah County

No injuries were reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: MCSO

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A logging truck lost its load on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road after the truck’s brakes failed.

The logging truck crashed around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver reported the crash was caused by a brake failure. NW Cornelius Pass Rd. is currently closed to traffic between Skyline Boulevard and Phillips Road.

  • Photo courtesy: MCSO
  • Photo courtesy: MCSO

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this.

