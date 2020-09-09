Lovell says Portland officers to undergo numerous trainings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced that officers will be going through a number of trainings geared at promoting reform within the department.

First, in addition to an anti-bias training, Lovell said officers will take anti-racism training this winter. They will also take Active Bystander for Law Enforcement training, which helps them better understand their ‘duty to intervene.’

“It’s really going to lay a framework for teaching officers how to do that intervention,” he said.

Leutenants and above will undergo equity lense training.

The Traffic Division is also working on a Car Care Program for people who have been ticketed for things such as broken tail lights. Their tickets can be resolved if they prove it’s been fixed and officers may have vouchers to help those in need of financial assistance.

“I think it’s a really great time to get involved with it and give some help to motorists,” Lovell said.

Lovell also said the bureau is working to “embed equity into the promotion process” as many officers are retiring and new positions are opening up.

There are currently 616 officers at PPB, with 100 still in training.

“We’re engaged in a lot of conversations here,” Lovell said.