PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after firing shots in Northeast Portland Thursday evening, officials said.

Portland police were called to the area of NE 99th Avenue and NE Glisan Street for shots fired. Once there, officers reportedly found the 35-year-old suspect and a firearm nearby.

Eric Reeder was arrested for Felon in Possession and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

No one was reported hurt in this shooting.