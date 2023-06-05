Deputies arrested a man that they suspect was involved in a domestic violence homicide (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County woman was found dead Saturday afternoon in what authorities believe was a domestic violence-related homicide.

Just before 5:00 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded near 37000 East Historic Columbia River Highway after they had received several 911 calls about a domestic disturbance.

According to authorities, witnesses had reported hearing gunshots, and responding officers located a man walking away from the scene and arrested him.

Upon investigating the residence, deputies said they discovered a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

No names have been released yet and the investigation is still ongoing.