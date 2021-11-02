Man arrested, charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots Monday night has been charged with attempted murder.
The shooter, later identified as Michael Fair-Mabry, was arrested and charged for 3 counts of Attempted Murder, 4 counts of Unlawful use of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.
The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct Officers arrived to North Lombard Street around 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Multiple bullets struck a nearby building, according to authorities.
Officers were then called to North Fowler Avenue nearly two hours later after a car drove through a resident’s yard. Authorities said the homeowner tried to check on the driver, before Fair-Mabry went belligerent.
Responding officers detained Fair-Mabry as he and his car matched the description of the shooter provided by witnesses earlier that night.
PPB said the car showed signs a shooting occurred. Officers also recovered a semi-automatic during the investigation.
No one was injured during the incident.
Fair-Mabry was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.