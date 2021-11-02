Man arrested, charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

Michael Fair-Mabry (Courtesy MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots Monday night has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooter, later identified as Michael Fair-Mabry, was arrested and charged for 3 counts of Attempted Murder, 4 counts of Unlawful use of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct Officers arrived to North Lombard Street around 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Multiple bullets struck a nearby building, according to authorities.

Officers were then called to North Fowler Avenue nearly two hours later after a car drove through a resident’s yard. Authorities said the homeowner tried to check on the driver, before Fair-Mabry went belligerent.

Responding officers detained Fair-Mabry as he and his car matched the description of the shooter provided by witnesses earlier that night.

The handgun authorities recovered during the investigation (Courtesy PPB)

PPB said the car showed signs a shooting occurred. Officers also recovered a semi-automatic during the investigation.

No one was injured during the incident.

Fair-Mabry was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.