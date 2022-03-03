PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing multiple charges for shooting two people in separate incidents, the Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

Authorities arrested 49-year-old Joseph Kelly Banks, who was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting near the North Williams Avenue and Northeast Stanton Street intersection. Police learned someone had been shot several times and was taken to a hospital.

Five minutes later, there was another shooting in the 3700 block of Northeast Garfield Avenue. Officers found a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound and was also taken to a hospital.

PPB said both victims survived the shootings.

After an investigation, the Enhanced Community Safety Team, members of the Homicide Unit and Special Emergency Response Team arrested Banks.

Banks faces several charges including second-degree attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

These shootings come as PPB announced a deadly shooting on Tuesday in the area near Dawson Park. Police noted Tuesday’s shooting is unrelated.