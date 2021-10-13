Man arrested with ‘very realistic’ BB gun in N Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after waving around a “very realistic” BB gun Wednesday morning in North Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers on patrol noticed a man in Delta Park sitting down with a gun. Police said he then started throwing the gun and waving it around before walking away.

When authorities confronted him and told him to drop the gun, the man complied, police said, and he was arrested without force.

Officers saw upon closer inspection that the weapon was actually a “very realistic” BB gun, PPB said.

Authorities determined the man was in need of mental health treatment, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police did not release his identity, and no injuries were reported.