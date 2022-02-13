Man assaulted in Old Town, found unconscious with ‘significant’ injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found unconscious and injured early Sunday morning in Old Town.

Portland police responded to a report of an assault at 4:17 a.m. near the corner of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived, police said they found a man unconscious with “significant injuries” and he was taken to the hospital.

No arrests or other injuries were reported, and no further details on the circumstances leading up to the suspected assault were immediately available.

During the investigation, PPB closed NW 3rd Avenue from Glisan to Flanders Street and Glisan from NW 3rd to 4th Avenue.

PPB asked anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696.