Man caught on camera throwing rock at car, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No arrests have been made since a man was caught on camera Thursday throwing a large rock onto the windshield of a car as the driver exited I-205 S near Northeast Glisan Street.

Joseph Lepro, the man who took the video Thursday, said he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“Thank God she didn’t have a passenger. You know, it could’ve been a lot worse,” he said. “I was just hoping I didn’t have to see somebody seriously injured or dead from the incident.”

He said he started filming after watching the man walking along cars, knocking on windows and trying to open door handles.

The driver said she is thankful to be alive and that her one-year-old daughter wasn’t in the car when it happened.

Around 2:15 p.m. that same day, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they also received reports of a man throwing rocks at trains and causing MAX disruptions at NE 97th Avenue and Burnside.

Witnesses believe the man came from a nearby homeless camp.

911 also received several reports from drivers about the man throwing rocks at cars. Around 3:00 p.m., transit police tried to question the man, but they said he ran away through traffic and police were unable to find him after briefly searching the area.

“It’s scary … I have family members that travel to Portland and friends and you’re always waiting for that call that something crazy happened to them because wrong place, wrong time,” Lepro said.

He said blames city leadership for not doing more to address the homeless crisis and other issues plaguing the metro area.

“Every time I go to Portland, it seems like I see something crazy like that nowadays,” he said.