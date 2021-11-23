Man charged with murder after standoff in SE Portland Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for killing a woman during a standoff Sunday night in Southeast Portland, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precint responded to a welfare check Sunday after a woman called 911 around 3:30 p.m. saying she was being held hostage.

When police arrived they said someone, later identified as Davonte A. Donahue, was firing shots toward authorities through the apartment door. At least 30 rounds were fired through the windows and doors.

Donahue began shooting toward officers after Special Emergency Response Team broke the apartment windows and deployed a chemical agent into the apartment. Officials said police did not fire back and continued to use loud hail requests asking the Donahue to surrender.

Officials used a robot to enter the apartment after SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were unsuccessful in establishing communication with Donahue. Once the robot was inside police saw Donahue crawling on his hands and knees before he barricaded himself in another room.

Shortly after 1 a.m., SERT entered the room and arrested the man.

Police said they found a woman inside the apartment deceased; officials later confirmed she was the woman who reported being held hostage. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

Donahue was taken to a local hospital before he was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Donahue has been charged with: Murder in the First Degree (Domestic Violence), Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Domestic Violence), five counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Multnomah County Warrant.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.