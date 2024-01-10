PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died Tuesday night after being shot by an officer in Gresham, authorities said.

According to Gresham police, officers responded to a disturbance report at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell Boulevard where they were told a man was kicking in a door.

Officials said they found the man and contacted him which is when “at least one” officer fired their gun.

Medical units responded to the scene, but authorities said the man died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the East County Major Crimes Team.