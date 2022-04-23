Officers found the man shot near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting victim died from his injuries after officers found him while on patrol early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

According to a release from the Portland Police Bureau, officers were patrolling the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood when they found the man around 1:12 a.m. near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

He had been shot, police said, and although medical crews arrived at the scene, he did not survive.

The man was not immediately identified and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No arrests have been made and homicide detectives are investigating. Authorities did not release any information on a suspect.

PPB asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Macomber or Detective Rico Beniga and reference case number 22-107170.