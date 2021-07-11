Man drowns at Oxbow Regional Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man drowned at Oxbow Regional Park Saturday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies, Gresham firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to the park shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a swimmer had drowned.

When first responders arrived, they saw that two park rangers and several good Samaritans were performing CPR on a man.

The man, 33-year-old Jose Marcelino Castillo-Pacheco, was taken to Mount Hood Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said a teenage girl was the first person to notice Castillo-Pacheco was in distress and pulled him out of the water.

Volunteers from the Trauma Intervention Program provided emotional aid and support to Castillo-Pacheco’s family, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second drowning in two weeks on the Sandy River. The sheriff’s office said in both drownings, the swimmers were not wearing life jackets.