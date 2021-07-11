Man drowns at Oxbow Regional Park

Multnomah County

by: KOIN 6 News

Posted: / Updated:
oxbow park_172874

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man drowned at Oxbow Regional Park Saturday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Deputies, Gresham firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to the park shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a swimmer had drowned. 

When first responders arrived, they saw that two park rangers and several good Samaritans were performing CPR on a man. 

The man, 33-year-old Jose Marcelino Castillo-Pacheco, was taken to Mount Hood Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff’s office said a teenage girl was the first person to notice Castillo-Pacheco was in distress and pulled him out of the water. 

Volunteers from the Trauma Intervention Program provided emotional aid and support to Castillo-Pacheco’s family, the sheriff’s office said. 

This is the second drowning in two weeks on the Sandy River. The sheriff’s office said in both drownings, the swimmers were not wearing life jackets. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories