Man facing attempted murder charge in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a Portland shooting that happened earlier in April.

Abukar Sharif Sheikh is facing attempted murder, attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a shooting in Southeast Portland on April 2, according to the Multnomah County district attorney’s office.

Sheikh, who was arrested in Beaverton on Wednesday by Portland police officers, is slated to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday.

On April 2, Portland police responded to the area of SE 106th Avenue and SE Division Street for reports of shots fired.

Authorities said the probable cause affidavit is sealed after the court “found the release of this information could jeopardize the investigation or the safety of one or more witness.”

It’s unclear if Sheikh has an attorney.