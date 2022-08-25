PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on August 10.

Officials said 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell’s cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the shooting near 134th and Bush Street at 9 p.m. where officers found Campbell dead.

No arrests have been after a fatal shooting took place in Portland on Aug. 10, 2022.(KOIN)

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene and no immediate arrests were made.

Neighbors posted on social media saying they heard the shots and saw a man fall and another man run away. They also told KOIN 6 News they’re no strangers to gun violence in this area at night.



“In the last year, I’ve seen three different incidents where I’ve seen police block off the road. I’ve gone out and asked them and most of the time it’s for shootings. I’ve heard drive-bys where cars are going by literally shooting out their windows,” neighbor Shane Vinje said.