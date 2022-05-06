PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was found dead inside an apartment in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Wednesday morning has been publicly identified.

Morgan “Max” Victor’s death has been ruled a homicide by gunshot. He was 30 years old.

Around 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, Portland police were called to a reported shooting on SE Division Street. Officers said once they arrived, they found the man already dead.

No arrests were made and police said the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or Detective Calvin Goldring at 503-823-0256.