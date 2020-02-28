Man found dead in Johnson Creek, death ‘suspicious’

Investigators are asking for the public's help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man’s body was found in Johnson Creek in southeast Portland and authorities say the cause of death is considered “suspicious.”

The body was recovered near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Luther Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 32-year-old Kevin Trego of Portland.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death remains under investigation, but is considered suspicious. Further details have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

CCSO is asking for the public’s help in determining where Kevin Trego was in the days leading up to his body being discovered. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CCSO at 503.723.4949 or online here. The case number is 20-004448.

