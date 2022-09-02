PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation was launched Friday after a man was found dead in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood, officials said.

At around 7:20 a.m. Friday, Portland police received a report of a person shot near the intersection of NE 65th Avenue and Beech Street. Officers said they found a man dead when they arrived.

According to PPB, homicide detectives and the Forensic Evidence Division will be collecting evidence in the area for several hours.

Police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.