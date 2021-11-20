Man found dead in road in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police found a man dead in the road just after midnight Saturday in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to PPB, officers responded to a welfare check at 12:04 a.m. near the corner of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Tibbitts Street. When they arrived, police found a man lying dead in the road.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is handling the investigation. SE 122nd Avenue was closed between Kelly Street and Clinton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103 and reference Case No. 21-324538.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.