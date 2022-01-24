Man found dead with gunshot wound in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead after an apparent shooting in Northeast Portland, police say.

A Portland Police Bureau sergeant was flagged down late Sunday night after someone found a dead person near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Milton Street. The sergeant then found an adult man deceased with a gunshot wound, according to the PPB.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say they’ve made no arrests at this time and gave no information about any possible suspects.

NE Milton Street is currently closed between NE 82nd Avenue and Northeast 85th Avenue as authorities continue to investigate. Avoid the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.4033 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.2079.

This is a developing story.