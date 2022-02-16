Man gets prison for 2007 sex assault thanks to backlog project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after results from a Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence kit found he was the perpetrator of a 2007 assault, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.

Authorities identified the man as 40-year-old Ricky Harrison who was sentenced to 70 months in prison for first degree attempted sodomy.

In 2007, Audryanna Waldron, then 15-years-old, was walking near Lloyd Center when she was assaulted by Harrison. Authorities noted Waldron didn’t know Harrison.

The case was reopened after Harrison’s DNA was taken from a Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kit which determined he assaulted Waldron.

“Mr. Harrison claims he does not remember what he did to me. In my eyes, that is a luxury. I would give anything to not be able to remember what he did to me, “ Waldron said in her victim impact statement during the sentencing.

“I had a choice to make. I had to choose between allowing myself to remain Mr. Harrison’s victim or stand-up and become a survivor of his actions. I chose the latter…after today I will be able to move on. I get to spend my life healing and finally being set free.” Waldron said.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Tara Gardner said “you cannot foster healing or build trust without acknowledgment of harm. Ms. Waldron waited fifteen painful years for her day in court. The system-wide efforts of this office and other law enforcement agencies to prioritize SAFE Kit testing means that survivors, including Ms. Waldron, can finally see justice. Today’s outcome was exactly that.”

The Multnomah County DA’s office noted the resolution of the case was supported by Waldron.

This case was part of the Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project that began in 2015 to process thousands of untested SAFE kits from Multnomah, Marion and Lane counties. The project was started by former Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory.

The Multnomah County DA’s office added that results from kits are still being investigated and survivors of sexual assaults are being notified.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit encourages those who have had a SAFE kit collected prior to 2015 to contact the roseproject@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0125.